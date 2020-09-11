Transport Turuntie will slender in Espoo’s Leppävaara for the remainder of the 12 months, motorists ought to put together for congestion

Distinctive site visitors preparations associated to the Raide-Joker website will final till the tip of the 12 months.

In Espoo Drilling work on the stormwater pipe will begin subsequent Monday at Leppävaara station. This causes distinctive preparations on Turuntie, ie street quantity 110, Raide-Jokeri informs.

At Leppävaara station, a stormwater pipeline is drilled underneath the prepare monitor. Excavations will probably be made for Leppävaaranaukio and Turuntie for underground drilling.

Through the work, the Turuntie will probably be narrowed so that there’s just one lane for automotive site visitors on the west facet of Ring Highway I for a few hundred meters.

The lanes for these turning to Perimeter I stay in use.

Development website a lowered pace restrict of 40 kilometers per hour will apply.

Motorists utilizing the turuntie needs to be ready for queues in site visitors close to the development website.

Through the fall, the working space will Turuntie northern roadway and site visitors strikes south facet bands. Bus stops should not affected by the site visitors association.