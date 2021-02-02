Transport Traveling by bus was very different ten years ago – Suvi Rihtniemi, who leaves HSL, has witnessed a revolution that turned the Helsinki metropolitan area into a real metropolis

The biggest mental change has taken place in traffic planning, says HSL’s resigning CEO.

Ten years can be so long that man no longer perceives the speed of development.

Public transport passengers, who now pay for their journeys with a mobile app, cross municipal boundaries with a single taxi or rush the metro from Eastern Helsinki to Espoo, would be amazed if they came to the reality of the early 2000s.

Ten years ago, travel was paid for with green travel cards that could not be downloaded online. The most advanced snaped a text message ticket on their cell phones before the trip.

Even a short trip across the municipal border forced the passenger to shell out double the price of his regional ticket. Espoo had just made an alignment from the western metro, but it would be years before the trip to Matinkylä was a reality.

Piloted Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) for more than ten years Suvi Rihtniemi, 66, remembers all of this exactly. He retired as CEO on Sunday.

If The time machine would be used for September 2009 to see how Rihtniemi, who has been influential in Helsinki’s municipal policy for 30 years, is opening the door in the former YTV office building in Pasila. He was the first employee of HSL. The jobs at the National Land Survey were left behind.

YTV, the co-operation delegation of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, had just changed from a hub of four cities to a consortium of six cities when Kirkkonummi and Kerava had joined according to Espoo, Helsinki, Kauniainen and Vantaa.

Regional thinking took over public transport even astonishingly briskly.

“For example, in bus traffic, uniform blue subscriber coloring was realized much faster than we could have anticipated,” says Rihtniemi. Before this, the buses of all the different companies were different colors.

Mental the shift from city-specific bus companies to international operators and competitive transport has required centralized transport planning. Trains, buses and trams are interconnected into a network-like whole, where different parts complement each other.

Even before HSL was founded, Espoo and Vantaa had transferred public transport planning to YTV. In 2010, Helsinki’s public transport planners also joined the same group.

Without these changes, it would be very difficult to see how a unified flag reform or trunk-based regional public transport would ever have been achieved.

“After all, passengers don’t think about municipal boundaries. This is a common workplace, ”says Rihtniemi.

Municipal politicians may from time to time pamper the idea of ​​independence by offering free public transport only to the people of Espoo or only to the people of Helsinki, or designing ticket products or lines that only serve their own residents. However, disengagement from cooperation would be costly and regionally disruptive.

No such corner patriotism is seen within HSL. According to Rihtniemi, no one feels that they are a former employee of HKL or the City of Espoo or Vantaa in the corridor discussions.

The collaboration has also been a success. In the land use, housing and transport (mal) agreements, HSL’s member municipalities have been able to engage the state and each other as co-financiers of major waterway projects in the region. The Ring Road, Länsimetro and Raide-Jokeri have been created together.

The number of HSL member municipalities has already increased to nine. Järvenpää is next to join.

The number of member municipalities cannot increase to indefinite ones. Rihtniemi sees that HSL’s membership is worthwhile in those municipalities where the share of commuting to the Helsinki metropolitan area is at least 40 per cent.

Corona epidemic Until the beginning, the number of passengers in public transport grew even faster than the population of the region.

Of HSL’s 327 million public transport trips in its first year of operation, almost 400 million trips were made in 2019. Last year’s dive was steep, at only 254 million trips.

Without state subsidies, HSL would have been on the verge of bankruptcy last year. Members also had to dig up their voices. The situation will not improve much this year, and there is still a need for state aid.

Rihtniemi believes that after the epidemic, passengers will return, but with a delay. HSL estimates that the 2019 level will be reached in 2023 at the earliest.

“I believe the disease will be reversed and public transport will survive. But teleworking stays, and that makes planning cumbersome. ”

With more working-age people commuting perhaps only a few days a week, it is difficult to anticipate the need for services.

HSL has so far relied on the fact that the season ticket, which is heavily taxed, is the region’s main product. 80 percent of passengers use a season ticket tailored for business travelers and students.

50% of HSL’s revenue comes from season tickets and 50% from single tickets. Does the increase in teleworking perhaps mean a new consideration in single ticket prices?

“I believe there will be a need for more flexible ticketing products in the future. Between one-time tickets and season tickets, there may be a need for new types of daily tickets, ”Rihtniemi thinks.

However, the consideration of new ticket products will remain Rihtniemi’s successor Mika Nykänen responsibility. Nykänen has started as CEO this week.

What then a fully served CEO is going to do? It is not Rihtniemi’s mind to return to municipal policy. She is now a spouse Matti Niiranen (Kok) It is the turn of the council to apply.

“I will actively monitor the policy, and support the people involved. In these times, they really need support, ”says Rihtniemi.

He grew up in a Coalition family. A father who died young Juha Rihtniemi was a charismatic Coalition leader who took the party to its first major election victory in the parliamentary elections.

Inherited from his father’s family is also a summer cottage in Rihtniemi, Pyhäranta, which has been a lifeline for many years.

“Santa Claus brought Barack Obama’s latest book, Raija Oranen’s Risto Ryti, and Rutger Bregman’s Good History. Then I miss the theater as long as we can get out of the corona. ”