Transport Trains on the main line will move to an extraordinary time on Monday, tram line 2 will also start on a different route than normal

Public transport in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area will start on June 7 according to summer schedules.

On Monday Passengers traveling in public transport in the Helsinki metropolitan area should note the changes, especially on the main line commuter trains and on tram line 2. The summer timetables will take effect on 7 June.

On the main line, this means exceptional traffic for the whole summer, because a bridge will be built in Pukinmäki and an interlocking device will be renewed in Kerava.

North commuter trains pass Pukinmäki during the day from Monday. So those traveling north from Pukinmäki should first go one station south to Oulunkylä and change trains there. At night, trains stop in Pukinmäki in both directions.

K-trains run only between Tikkurila and Kerava on weekdays from 6 am to 7 pm. This derogation will continue until 29 August. So during the day, for example, a person traveling from Helsinki to Kerava should leave by I-train and change to a K-train in Hiekkaharju, for example. In the morning, evening and on weekends, K-trains run normally.

Derogations for Z-trains will begin later in the summer, on 21 June.

Tram line 2 will be on the special route from 7 June to 11 July Due to rail tracks in the air. The bus runs from the Opera to Helsinginkatu and Sturenkatu to Paul’s Church. There is a 2X replacement bus between Pasila and Lasipalatsi.

In July, further changes to the tram run are expected when the next phase of tram line 8 street work begins.

In bus traffic there are some changes.

Line 17 will be closed. Due to the construction of the crown bridges, the terminals of lines 55 and 502 will move out of Meriha.

There are several changes in the routes and traffic times of the local buses in Eastern Helsinki, which are worth looking at in more detail in the Route Guide, for example.

Metro is starting to run at a slower pace due to summer time already now.

The metro also promises more extensive arrangements later in the summer: due to the Kipparlahti bridge works, it will not run east from Kulosaari at 17–25. July. Replacement bus lines will replace it.