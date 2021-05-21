Transport Train traffic “something concrete needs to happen to restore peace at work”, says the chairman of the Helsinki locomotive drivers’ professional department

A protest by locomotive drivers stopped a large part of VR’s traffic on Friday.

Train traffic In order to restore peace at work, “something concrete must happen” in VR’s personnel policy, said the chairman of the Helsinki locomotive drivers’ professional department Lassi Narinen To BTI on Friday afternoon.

A significant part of VR’s passenger and freight traffic was not driven throughout the country on Friday due to the protests of train drivers.

“At this point, we have no plans for new action. However, the situation is flammable, ”Narinen added.

According to the Railway Union (RAU), a trade union representing locomotive drivers, the protest was a protest against VR’s personnel policy.

According to RAU, VR has, in violation of the existing collective agreement, rolled over tasks to leisure time and has implemented the division of tasks in a discriminatory manner.

Train drivers from Helsinki, Riihimäki and Oulu announced on Thursday that they would not run the trains on Friday. During the demonstration, locomotive drivers from all over Finland joined the demonstration on Thursday.

VR: n communications director Tatu Tuominen estimates that thousands of train passengers were affected by Friday ‘s traffic contraction. This is despite the fact that the effects during the Korona period are not quite as great as they would be under normal circumstances.

Normally, VR runs about a thousand passenger trains a day, but during Korona, the numbers are somewhat smaller. In addition, travel volumes are about 60 percent lower than usual due to the coronavirus.

According to Tuominen, some of Friday’s train shifts could be run because not all locomotive drivers took part in the RAU protest. However, most locomotive drivers were involved.

All HSL Local Commuter Traffic in Helsinki Region also did not run on Friday.

On Friday, VR and HSL did not arrange services to replace the stops. HSL urged to avoid public transport at all on Friday as buses were expected to become congested.

VR train tickets purchased during the demonstration period can be either canceled or exchanged for use at another time free of charge.

The previous one once Helsinki and Riihimäki locomotive drivers held a demonstration around mid-March. At the time, RAU said the industrial action was a protest against VR’s breach of contract and unilateral change in established working conditions.

In March, the protest was based on the tender for HSL’s commuter train in the previous spring, which VR wanted to win.