Traffic on the Moscow Ring Road is periodically blocked for the passage of harvesting equipment. The Moscow Department of Transport announced this in its Telegram channel on Saturday, February 13.

The report notes that traffic in the city is still difficult, and on some sections of the Moscow Ring Road there are trucks that cannot climb.

The ministry also added that utilities are working in an enhanced mode and asked residents to postpone car trips so that the snow can be removed faster in the city.

Earlier on February 13, the deputy mayor of the capital, Pyotr Biryukov, said that it would take five days to clear snow in Moscow, during which time the city would be cleared of snowdrifts.

In addition, against the backdrop of bad weather and a cold snap throughout the Moscow Ring Road, over 40 heating and power points for drivers, as well as mobile toilet cabins, will be installed in the next few hours, Biryukov said.

In less than two days, three quarters of the monthly rainfall fell in the city. Snowfall has not stopped in the Moscow region since February 12.

Earlier on Saturday, the mayor’s office of the capital reported that since the beginning of the bad weather dropped out about 30 cm of precipitation. Snow removal is complicated by frosts down to –20 degrees at night and wind with gusts up to 20 m / s.

Earlier on the same day, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Moscow issued an emergency warning about the continuation of the blizzard and the increase in wind. The snowstorm will last until the end of the day on February 13.