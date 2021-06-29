Transport Three people injured in a crash at the Myllypuro junction in Helsinki

Vesa Paatelma, a firefighter on duty at 10 pm, says that the clearing work at the accident site has been completed.

Perimeter I There has been a traffic accident at the Myllypuro junction in Eastern Helsinki.

Three people were injured in the accident, one of them more seriously injured, a firefighter on duty Vesa Paatelma says.

All three injured have been transported to hospital.

The alarm of the accident came on Tuesday at half past nine in the evening.

Paatelman according to police are investigating the causes of the crash. The crash happened between two cars.

According to the conclusion, it seems that this is a side crash. The accident occurred at the intersection.

Both the police and the rescue service were at the scene of the accident. At ten o’clock Paatelma says that the clearing work at the accident site has been completed.

The traffic was crossed to the east, said the Helsinki police.