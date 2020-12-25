Hundreds of trucks as far as the eye can see in the Dover car parks. Truckers exasperated at being stranded in England, still under guard after clashes the day before with local police. And the European Commission which criticizes the disproportionate health measures taken by France. The situation of carriers was, this Thursday afternoon, still tense around the British port and near the Channel Tunnel.

After being arrested 48 hours in England due to the discovery of a more contagious variation of Covid-19, cross-Channel traffic has certainly resumed since Wednesday. But the transhipment of the semi-trailers was still carried out in slow motion on Christmas Eve. So much so that, according to the British authorities, 3,800 trucks remained stranded in Manston, near Dover, and nearly 1,250 elsewhere in the port area. Other accounts count as many as 6,000 heavy goods vehicles stopped.

The port and the tunnel are mobilized

“Only two boats have arrived since this morning, with a hundred trucks on board”, detailed with AFP Jean-Marc Puissereau, president of the port of Calais, specifying that in normal times a ferry can load 120 trucks. Before indicating: “The port will be open tomorrow, while it is traditionally closed on Christmas Day. But the traffic will be dependent on the testing capacity in Great Britain ”, where any person embarking must present a negative Covid test of less than 72 hours.

On the side of the Channel Tunnel, the operating company said that 950 trucks had passed from England to France Thursday morning, in less than 24 hours, “less than (the) available capacities”. Traffic is expected to increase due to the mobilization of new teams on December 25 and 26. “We can pass 3,000 trucks from England between today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday – Editor’s note) thanks to a reinforcement of one hundred internal volunteers who come to reinforce the planned teams”, and 2,000 more over the next two days, the company spokesperson said.

Two emergency orders

To speed up the pace of the passages, the French government sent 25 firefighters and members of the Civil Protection to the English side to perform antigen tests more quickly during the day. He also published on Thursday in the Official Journal a decree authorizing lorry drivers from the United Kingdom to drive on Christmas Day and the following Sunday “In order to allow the return of road drivers from the United Kingdom, in a context of the closure and then gradual reopening of the border with the United Kingdom”. Another decree taken at the same time lightens the driving time rules, allowing until December 29 inclusive an exceeding of the maximum daily driving time within the limit of two hours, an exceeding of the maximum weekly driving time within the limit four hours and a suspension of the limit relating to the number of reduced daily rest periods between two weekly rest periods.

“Disproportionate measures”

The executive thus responds to the criticisms voiced the day before by the European Commissioner in charge of transport. “We have called for proportionate and non-discriminatory measures and the lifting of restrictions on truckers”, said Adina Valean. The latter wrote earlier on Twitter: “I deplore the fact that France has not followed our recommendations”.

“We have followed exactly the recommendations of the European Commission and we are now more open than any other European country after having jointly worked on the development of a protocol with the British authorities”, replied the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune.