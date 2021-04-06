Transport Those who drove on summer tires collided with an ambulance in Siuntio – driving conditions are bad in a large part of the country today

Snow and sleet make traffic difficult in much of the country.

Three people were injured in the morning in a beak crash of a car and ambulance in Siuntio, Uusimaa. The accident happened at 7 a.m. on Evitskogintie.

According to the rescue service, a passenger car in traffic on summer tires drifted into the lane of oncoming traffic and collided with an ambulance in an emergency drive. According to initial data, the injured survived with minor injuries.

In the morning, other traffic accidents occurred in southern Finland, but they are not known to have caused serious personal injuries.

At eight o’clock in the morning in Lohja, Uusimaa, there was a rear-end of a car and a truck, where, according to the rescue service, one person was slightly injured. Also in Loimaa in Southwest Finland, a truck and a car crashed in the morning, but no one was injured.

In addition, a car and truck crash occurred in Närpiö, Ostrobothnia, before half past nine in the morning. The accident happened on the Coastal Road between Närpiö and Korsnäs. According to the rescue service, the cars had only their drivers at the time of the accident. Police are due to report the accident in more detail later today.

Weather Institute warns that driving conditions are bad today or will become bad during the day due to snow and sleet in much of the country.

The warning has been issued in the zone extending from Satakunta to Central Finland and Kainuu and north of it all the way to Lapland. In North Savo and North Karelia, the weather is expected to become bad from the evening due to snowfall.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute states in its weather forecast that snow or sleet will be common today. The weather is also still windy almost all over the country.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has today warned of floods in three provinces. The warning is valid in Uusimaa, the province of Ostrobothnia and Southern Ostrobothnia. The warning applies to spring floods, which can cause rivers to flood fields and cut off local traffic.

The strong wind warning is valid today in the area that extends from the Gulf of Finland to the eastern part of the North Baltic Sea. Southwest winds of about 14 meters per second are expected in the area. The wind warning at sea is valid until tomorrow morning.