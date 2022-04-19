Transport The volume of bicycle traffic in cities collapsed due to the coronavirus

According to the Bike Federation, it seems that the peak years of the bike trade have not increased cycling.

Coronavirus collapsed the amount of bicycle traffic in cities, says Pyöräliitto. According to data compiled by the Bicycle Association, the volume of bicycle traffic in large cities decreased by 14 percent between 2016 and 2021. The majority of the decline in bicycle traffic occurred last year.

“Teleworking, distance school, event and hobby barriers have reduced cycling,” says the Executive Director of Pyöräliitto Matti Koistinen in the bulletin.

The summary of the Bike Federation is based on the automatic bike traffic counters in the cities. The data includes 48 calculation points from Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Pori and Vaasa.

Bicycle trade the peak years do not show an increase in cycling, says Pyöräliitto. According to Koistinen, there are fewer calculation points on the outdoor routes, and changes in recreational cycling are therefore not necessarily reflected in the counter data.

“From the perspective of reducing emissions from public health and traffic, the problem is that increased cycling, such as mountain biking and cycling, is not enough to compensate for the reduced performance of everyday cycling. You can go cycling once or twice a week, you go to work five times a week, ”says Koistinen.

Wheel Association It appears that the reduction in mobility has been uneven across modes. Last year, urban public transport passenger numbers were about a third lower than before the corona pandemic. On the other hand, data from road calculation points show that the volume of car traffic started to rise last year after the slump in 2020.

“From the perspective of climate goals, it is very worrying that the volumes of public transport and bicycle traffic have dropped a lot, but the decline in traffic volumes in passenger cars has been moderate. This would suggest that an increasing proportion of trips are made by car, ”says Koistinen.