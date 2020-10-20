Transport The Tampere City Council approved the extension of the tramway to the west by a vote of 56–11

Construction work will continue as early as this year, although another option was voted on.

Tampere the city council decided on monday to continue the tramway project. The council voted on whether to implement the second phase of the project, in which tram tracks would be extended west of the center of Tampere.

The investment decision for the second phase of the project was made with 56-11 votes. The council also voted on the option of starting the continuation of the project later, but the council decided to continue the construction work already this year.

The project the second phase is divided into two parts. The first part, Pyynikintori – Santalahti, could be built without any problems. However, questions have been raised about the second part of the second phase, Santalahti – Lentävänniemi, which should pass through the artificial island to be built in Lake Näsijärvi. However, the construction of the island, currently called Näsisaari, is awaiting a decision on administrative law.

The decision of the council was not a surprise, as according to a poll conducted by Aamulehti in September, a clear majority of Tampere city councilors supported the construction of the second part of the tramway as planned. Of the 67 delegates, 53 responded to the survey. 38 of them supported the construction of the second phase.

Basic Finns the council group proposed that construction of the second phase be postponed for five years. The four coalition commissioners also stated that construction should not be rushed.

Chairman of the Tampere Council of the Coalition Party, the Christian Democrats and the RKP Ilkka Sasi (kok) noted, however To the morning paperthat the main position of the group is still in favor of the second phase of the tramway. The council groups of the Greens and the center also supported the continuation of construction as planned before the meeting.