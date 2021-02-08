Transport The stone load spread on the road on Ring Road III, the connection from Turunväylä to Ring Road has been closed

According to the chief of staff, you can go at four in the afternoon to get the gravel off the road.

Truck a stone load spread on Monday to the ramp of Ring Road III in Espoo.

“The truck had risen from Turunväylä to the Ring Road III junction, the intention was to drive west. Apparently the rear panel of the trailer had failed, and all the gravel had come to the road, ”said the chief of staff of the Western Uusimaa Police Department. Kari Viitala.

The emergency center received the notification at 12.30.

Collisions or other damage was not caused by the spread of the load, but the connection from Turunväylä to Ring Road III to the west has been closed. Large rocks block the lane.

“It takes approximately two hours for us to get the equipment there to move the gravel out of the way,” Viitala said at two o’clock on Monday afternoon.

Police are on site to direct traffic.