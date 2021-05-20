Transport The statistics show that driving in the center of Helsinki has not been made more difficult: “I don’t understand where such a picture comes from”

Inga Valjakka, traffic and street planning team leader in the southern part of the city of Helsinki, considers the allegations that car traffic in the city center is diminishing to be miraculous.

Motorists things are in a pretty good position in the center of Helsinki. At least this seems to be the case when looking at, for example, the volume and flow of traffic in the downtown area and the number of parking spaces.

According to the City of Helsinki, for example, the flow of traffic in the city’s southern district, which includes the city center, has remained largely unchanged in 2010–2017. At some point, fluency has even improved slightly between these years.

Traffic flow has been measured by comparing travel time to what it would be at night when there is less traffic.

The city has statistics on traffic flow until 2017. This year, up-to-date information is coming, says the traffic and street planning team manager for the southern part of Helsinki. Inga Valjakka.

There are hardly any major changes in the trend of traffic flow.

Downtown area entrepreneurs on Sunday expressed concern about the withering of the downtown area.

HOK-Elanto’s real estate director Jyrki Karjalainen said in an interview with HS that one of the main reasons for the decline of the downtown area is the declining accessibility of the area when moving by car.

He is also the CEO of Luxbag, which sells branded bags on Pohjoisesplanadi Jarmo Pouttu expressed concern about plans to reduce downtown motoring.

“When selling valuable products like we do, accessibility by car is absolutely essential. Not many tons of bags will be bought on the subway, ”Pouttu said.

In an extensive study commissioned by the City of Helsinki and the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, the city center received twigs about poor accessibility by car and limited and expensive parking spaces in 2019.

One-third of respondents said they would do business in the center more often if walking was more pleasant. Another third of respondents said they would do business there more often if they could get there more easily by car.

Helsinki the expansion of the pedestrian center is a topical and controversial project between the parties.

At the end of January, the city government decided to include the Esplanade area in the further planning of the pedestrian center. In practice, this could lead to the closure of one lane from Pohjoisesplanadi. In addition, the future terminus of Kruunusiltot, for example, may in the future affect traffic on Kaivokatu.

The Northern Planet photographed on April 26th. Further planning of the pedestrian center may require the closure of one lane from Pohjoisesplanadi.

Helsinki However, Valjakka, the team manager for traffic and street planning in the southern region, wonders about the allegations that car traffic in the downtown area is dwindling.

“Facilitating walking and cycling doesn’t automatically mean it’s off motorists.”

According to Valjaka, the mere systematic obstruction of passenger car traffic in the city center due to maintenance and bus traffic alone would not be realistic, even if it were to be done.

“I just don’t understand where such a picture comes from that somehow driving downtown at the moment would be blocked.”

Traffic in addition to the smoothness, there is a discussion about parking spaces in the downtown area and their number.

According to Valjakka, the number of street parking spaces in the Helsinki city center has not changed significantly in recent years. Since 2016, for example, the number of places used by residents for parking has increased by about 90 places.

Although street parking in the downtown area has remained more or less unchanged, parking has increasingly shifted underground.

According to the estimates of Koponen + Hildén, a design agency specializing in information design, the number of spaces in various parking facilities has increased from slightly more than 4,500 to almost 8,000 in 2002–2021.

At the same time, the number of cars crossing the border in the city center has decreased and the number of people traveling by metro in particular has increased.

In 2016, 33 per cent of passengers who crossed the border in the Helsinki city center area traveled by car. In 2019, before the impact of the coronavirus on traffic volumes, the corresponding figure was 28 percent.

Sled is not the only one who thinks that making car traffic more difficult is not necessarily the main reason for the slowdown in downtown traffic.

Helsinki’s resigning mayor, transferring to consultant Jan Vapaavuori in an interview with HS, considered the discussion on motoring in the city center to be simplified.

“If you run your business and want your voice heard, you need to simplify. Then it is said that it is all because cars cannot get to the city center. ”