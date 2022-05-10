Transport The rules for avoiding the roundabout are unclear to many – “It may forget about light traffic, pedestrians and cyclists”

There is a lot to be seen at roundabouts, but serious accidents can be avoided by lowering the driving speed.

At the roundabout that is, a motorist entering and leaving a roundabout should avoid pedestrians, cyclists, and moped riders crossing the road. However, the obligation to avoid leaving the road in particular is unclear to many road users, according to the Traffic Safety Survey.

Only 77 percent of those surveyed knew that a cyclist who crossed the road should avoid the roundabout. Thirteen percent of respondents mistakenly believed the cyclist should avoid the situation.

Why can’t all motorists dodge cyclists?

“This is a good question. After all, a roundabout is such a good traffic environment that it drops car speeds. In principle, there should be more time left to observe it, ”says Liikenneturva’s liaison manager Tuula Taskinen.

However, there is a lot to observe in the situation, when attention is strongly focused on other cars, Taskinen adds.

“Maybe light traffic, pedestrians and cyclists can forget about it.”

In traffic According to Taskinen, there are drivers who have received various trainings.

“We have people with very different skills in traffic – on foot, by bike and by car. Unfortunately, this is the case. ”

As an example, Taskinen cites new drivers who may not have driven frequently in environments with roundabouts. In this case, the operation in them has not become familiar through practice.

Accidents at roundabouts are most often such that a motorist leaving the junction collides with light traffic. The consequences of such accidents are usually mild because driving speeds are low.

“Fatal accidents are less common, but minor accidents happen and happen.”

Now that there are more cyclists and other people in traffic as the weather warms up, attention must be paid to observation, says Taskinen. According to him, one principle in particular should be followed.

“Every time you approach an intersection, you drop the speed,” says Taskinen, adding that this applies to both motorists and cyclists.