Transport The roads will start moving to summer speeds from Wednesday

Different In all parts of Finland, the transition of roads to summer speeds will begin on Wednesday, the Finnish Railways and the regional ELY centers inform. The goal is to return to speed limits in the summer season throughout Finland by the end of April.

Ely centers may postpone the waiver of winter speed limits depending on weather and weather conditions. Exceptions to the schedule may be made if the road section is badly damaged. On the most damaged roads, winter speed limits may remain in effect for the time being.

On motorways with variable speed limits, summer speeds have been available since the beginning of March in bright weather, weather permitting.

Attention is drawn to tire selection, as with the new Road Traffic Act, the correct tire selection is increasingly the responsibility of the driver and tied to the road.