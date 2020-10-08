Transport The options for speeding up the Helsinki-Turku train connection have now been compared: none of them will pay for itself financially

All project options would expand the employment areas in Southern Finland.

Helsinki The project evaluation of the high-speed train connection between Turku and Turku has been completed, says the Finnish Rail Agency. According to the project evaluation, none of the options assessed provides a financial benefit to the extent of their costs.

Three options were included in the evaluation. The first is a version of small improvements costing € 94 million and speeding up travel time by 5-7 minutes, with a direct financial impact of 70 cents per euro spent.

The second option is a two-track coastal track costing € 2.2 billion and speeding up the journey by 10 to 12 minutes, with a return of just € 4 per euro. The most expensive is the fastest option, costing 3.4 billion, which would speed up the journey by 30-33 minutes with the Espoo-Salo straight line and the two-track Salo-Turku route, but bring back 44 cents per euro spent.

The profitability of all options will improve if there are more passengers than expected. According to the project evaluation, this could be due to, for example, strong transport policy measures that increase the demand for rail transport.

Three Two of the more expensive options would make it possible to increase the supply of trains between Helsinki and Turku, but according to the study, there is a need for it mainly during peak hours.

With regard to the double-track runway, the project evaluation concluded that it was oversized in terms of passenger numbers and benefits.

The most expensive option, on the other hand, would make it possible to start commuter train traffic between Helsinki and Lohja and between Salo and Turku, which would allow land use to be developed on the outskirts of commuter train stations. It can mean, for example, building housing that is attractive in terms of transport connections.

All project alternatives have been compared with an option in which maintenance work is carried out on the Rantarada for EUR 59 million, an urban line between Leppävaara and Kauklahti is being built in Espoo for EUR 275 million and alterations are being made for the Turku yard and the Kupittaa-Turku double line for EUR 60 million.

About projects non-direct monetary benefits were also assessed. They would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport, but very little. The projects would slightly increase Finland’s international competitiveness and business attractiveness, as well as expand employment areas in southern Finland.

The biggest benefits of the project would flow to the real estate markets of Espoo, Lohja and Vihti, commuter traffic in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, companies in Turku, Salo and Kaarina and the Uusimaa regional economy.