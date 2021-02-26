Transport The number of electric cars in Finland doubled in a year

At the end of 2020, there were 9,959 electric cars on the mainland register, compared to 4,830 a year earlier.

Electric cars the number in Finland doubled again last year, says Statistics Finland. At the end of 2020, there were 9,959 electric cars on the mainland register, compared to 4,830 a year earlier.

The number of rechargeable hybrids also almost doubled to 46,538. In total, electric cars and rechargeable hybrids account for 1.6 percent of the car fleet.

The total number of passenger cars on the register increased by 1.6 per cent last year, and the number of passenger cars in traffic by 1 per cent.