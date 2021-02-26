No Result
Transport The number of electric cars in Finland doubled in a year

February 26, 2021
At the end of 2020, there were 9,959 electric cars on the mainland register, compared to 4,830 a year earlier.

The number of rechargeable hybrids also doubled to 46,538. In total, electric cars and rechargeable hybrids account for 1.6 percent of the car fleet.

The number of rechargeable hybrids also almost doubled to 46,538. In total, electric cars and rechargeable hybrids account for 1.6 percent of the car fleet.

The total number of passenger cars on the register increased by 1.6 per cent last year, and the number of passenger cars in traffic by 1 per cent.

