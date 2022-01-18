Transport The motorist fled the police in the center of Helsinki: the chase that started at Kruununhaka ended in Kallio

According to police, no one was injured in the chase.
Tuesday In the evening, the pursuit of Kruununhaka in Helsinki began. The driver of the vehicle fled the police to Kallio, where police patrols stopped the driver.
Police have suspected the driver of the vehicle of a serious threat to road safety and drunk driving. According to police, no one was injured in the chase.
Helsinki police reported on Twitter.
