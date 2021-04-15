Transport The growing popularity of snowmobiling is not reflected in the number of accidents – behind it is a change in Lapland’s sledding culture: “There were downright folk interests to drive intoxicated”

Fatal accidents most often occur on ice. This winter, the ice situation in Lapland has been exceptionally unpredictable.

Snowmobiling its popularity has grown enormously in Finland in the 21st century. The number of registered sleds has almost doubled in twenty years, according to Statistics Finland.

However, the number of accidents involving snowmobiles has not increased in recent years, even though there are significantly more snowmobiles.

There have been 5–10 fatal accidents in Finland every year in the 2010s, according to statistics collected by the Accident Information Institute.

In 2015–2019, a total of 37 fatal snowmobile accidents were investigated by the Road Accident Investigation Boards. For example, between 2007 and 2011, 43 similar accidents were investigated.

From the smaller ones there are no precise statistics on accidents, but it is possible to estimate the number of accidents using compensation paid for motor insurance on snowmobiles.

In 2019, a total of 751 snowmobile claims were covered by motor insurance. Most of the damages paid for motor insurance have been personal injuries, ie compensation has been paid for the injury in the accident.

The number is the lowest in the entire 2010s. In the peak year of claims in 2013, 1,354 sled claims were indemnified. So it seems that accidents may have even diminished despite the growing popularity of sledding.

However, it is not possible to deduce the exact number of accidents from the amount of compensation, as in some accidents compensation may have been paid from other insurances, for example.

Major some of the sleds are located in traditional sledding counties in Lapland and Northern Ostrobothnia. Consequently, accidents also often occur in northern Finland.

Local Tapiola Lapland Compensation Director Janne Koskela says that there are typically two types of accidents in insurance claims in Lapland.

Accidents for local and experienced sledges are often caused by too fast a situation, he said. Similar observations have also been made at the Lapland Police Department.

“Snowmobile accidents often occur in an environment familiar to the driver. Most drivers already have experience with sledding and the risks involved, but they are not sufficiently taken into account, ”says the director of the traffic police unit of the Lapland Police Department, Commissioner Mika Grönroos by email.

In addition to speed, defiance of weather conditions is one common but dangerous risk associated with sledding. According to a study by Traffic Safety, as many as two-thirds of fatal snowmobile accidents are caused by ice.

According to Grönroos, accidents typically occur in the spring-winter, when the ice begins to thin and conditions change rapidly. This winter, the ice situation in Lapland has been particularly unpredictable.

“This year, especially the rivers of the rivers have been exceptionally weak in many places,” says Grönroos.

There have been several serious toboggan accidents in northern Finland this year. The last one happened on Tuesday when the man died in a snowmobile accident in Iso Taimenjärvi, Inari. The driver had collided with the beach at high speed, causing the sled to have fallen and the driver to fall off its ride.

Second According to Koskela, the usual type of accident is an injury to an inexperienced tourist. In these cases, it is typical for the toboggan to lose control of the vehicle and derail or route after another toboggan.

“However, sled safaris, for example, usually save you from serious accidents because the speeds are moderate and the use of the sled is instructed in advance. The most serious accidents are rare on safaris, ”says Koskela.

Grönroosin According to him, there has been a positive change in Lapland’s sledding culture in recent decades. Driving while intoxicated is still the cause of many serious sled accidents, but today, according to police findings, drunk driving is less frequent.

“In the 1980s and even in the early 1990s, there was downright folk interest in shaving intoxicated from one drinking place to another or otherwise only,” says Grönroos.

This cultural change has been able to save the lives of many sleds.