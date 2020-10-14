Transport The government is planning a scrapping premium next year for cars more than ten years old

The state would pay a scrapping fee to replace the car being scrapped with a new car, an electric-assisted bicycle, or a public transportation ticket.

Government a proposal for a one-year law on the car scrapping premium has been sent for comment, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (LVM) said on Wednesday.

According to the proposal, the scrapping premium could be granted to an individual who takes his old car for scrapping and buys either a new car, an electric bicycle or a public transport ticket in its place.

The proposal proposes that the state pay a scrapping premium of between € 1,000 and € 2,000, depending on the propulsion of the new car to be acquired. The fee for purchasing a public transport ticket or an electric bicycle would not exceed one thousand euros.

To be scrapped the car must be more than ten years old and a certificate of scrapping must be obtained for scrapping.

Car scrapping is free in Finland.

The new passenger car to be purchased must be a gas car, a fully electric car, a rechargeable hybrid or another car with CO2 emissions not exceeding 95 grams per kilometer. The emission limit also applies to rechargeable hybrid cars.

“You can choose where to use the fee against the scrapping certificate,” an advisory official from the Ministry of Transport and Communications Eleonoora Eilittä says.

In the draft law the buyer of a new rechargeable hybrid, all-electric car or gas car would receive a premium of two thousand euros.

Buyers of other propulsion, ie practically a new petrol and diesel car, would receive a scrapping premium of one thousand euros.

With the exception of gas cars, all of these have the additional condition that the new car’s CO2 emissions do not exceed 95 grams per kilometer, Eilittä says.

The automotive industry on Wednesday proposed raising emission limits.

New when buying a fully electric car, according to the draft law, both the current procurement subsidy of two thousand euros and the scrapping premium of two thousand euros could be used.

In this way, the co-operation would be four thousand euros.

The Fixed End-of-Life Compensation Act is due to enter into force at the end of 2020 and remain in force until the end of 2021.

The procurement support is valid until the end of 2021.

Buyers of an electric bicycle or public transport ticket would receive a scrapping fee of one thousand euros, but not more than the price of the ticket or bicycle.

“Reward contributes to emission reduction targets by supporting the acquisition of a low-emission vehicle or the transition to electric bikes or public transport, ”says the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) in the bulletin.

According to the ministry, the proposal also aims to boost sales of new cars that have suffered from the coronavirus pandemic and increase the share of alternative propulsion.

Passenger car the scrapping premium could be received only once during the aid period and would only be granted to private individuals. EUR 8 million will be set aside for the scrapping premium.

The opinion will expire on 19 October. Citizens can also submit their own statements on a bill online www.lausuntopalvelu.fi .

According to the draft law, the scrapping premium should be applied for by the end of August 2021. The support would be provided by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom.