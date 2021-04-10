Transport The first new-generation express car on the way to Helsinki, transport across Finland can be followed directly online

The wagon arrives at the Koskela depot early in the morning on Saturday.

Light rail Raide-Joker’s first new-generation tram is on its way from Kajaani to Helsinki.

The journey of a wagon manufactured by Škoda Transtech as a rubber wheel transport can be followed directly on the website of the company and the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) as well as at the City of Helsinki Transport Department. (HKL) on the Facebook page.

The first posts are recorded early in the morning.

“The trip started from Otanmäki in the morning in pitch dark. Now the fast track is already on the shores of Lake Siilinjärvi in ​​the morning sun! ”, He reported Aniina Vänskä From Škoda Transtech before eight o’clock.

HKL fleet manager Heidi Heikkilän according to the trip so far has gone smoothly.

“The transport has already passed Varkaus, and apparently they are going to take a break in Juva,” Heikkilä says.

The end point of the transport, which lasts about a day, is HKL’s Koskela depot, where the wagon is being prepared for a test run. The most avid tram enthusiasts have already inquired about the exact arrival time of the transport.

Heikkilä says that the time is not known, but the wagon transport will probably be in Koskela on Saturday morning.

“One possible opportunity to see the new tram is on Saturday before noon, when it will be transferred from the Koskela depot to the Vallila depot. Unfortunately, the exact time of this transfer is not yet known, ”says Heikkilä.

Because Construction of the Raide-Joker track is still in progress, HKL will be testing the fast tram on the city center tram network from the summer.

“Passengers are not yet able to take part in the test drives, except for a few special groups. Their feedback is needed when completing series production, ”says Heikkilä.

The Raide-Joker is scheduled to be completed so that passenger traffic will begin in the summer of 2024. HKL has ordered a total of 29 new trams on the Raide-Joker route.

In addition to these, HKL has ordered 23 similar wagons, type ForCity Smart Artic X54, for the needs of the Crown Bridges tram connection.

Correction 10.4.2021 at 10.13: HKL’s fleet manager is Heidi Heikkilä, not Heli Heikkilä.