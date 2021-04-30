Transport The European Parliament decided on new rights for train passengers, no major changes to the current one are promised in Finland

MEPs on Thursday adopted new rules that will better protect train passengers if a journey is delayed or canceled or discriminated against. According to VR, the changes in Finnish train traffic will remain relatively small.

Train passengers rights in Finland and other European Union member states are changing. On Thursday, the European Parliament approved the new rules for rail passengers it negotiated with member states.

The rules guarantee that passengers will be offered a new route and will receive assistance if the journey is delayed or canceled. The rules also set out the rights of passengers with reduced mobility and the transport of bicycles on board trains.

The changes are intended to guarantee the same minimum rights for passengers throughout the EU.

EU member states will have two years to apply the rules on compensation for delays and unhindered travel. The requirements for transporting bicycles must be met within four years.

In Finland small changes are coming to the rights of train passengers. For example, in situations of delay, VR is already operating largely in accordance with the new rules, says VR’s Communications Manager Mira Linnamaa.

The regulation stipulates that in the event of a train delay of more than an hour, the passenger can choose either a refund of the ticket price, continuation of the journey or re-routing at no additional cost.

The passenger must be allowed to travel in the class corresponding to the original ticket. Train passengers have the right to arrange their own journey on a different route and to be reimbursed for a new ticket if the railway undertaking is not informed of the re-routing options within 100 minutes of the scheduled departure time.

“What is new is the requirement that the passenger must be allowed to travel in the class corresponding to the original ticket, but we have already acted accordingly. The fact that the customer has the right to re-route their journey is also new, but it does not present us with challenges, ”says Linnamaa.

New the rules do not require passengers to be compensated for delays or cancellations in certain exceptional situations. These include, for example, extreme weather events, major natural disasters, public health crises and terrorism.

By contrast, strikes by railway workers are not covered by the exception. This could indicate a change in VR’s compensation policies. According to Linnamaa, the payment of compensation in strike situations has so far been case-specific.

However, he said the EU regulation’s exception clause is open to interpretation and it is too early to say what it would mean for customers.

“But for us, it means that an hour’s delay does not automatically give rise to an obligation to pay compensation. It is a kind of deterioration for the customer. ”

Disabled access in future, the train company must be notified of its travel plans 24 hours in advance. Now the time limit is 48 hours before the trip.

“VR has made a more customer-friendly interpretation of the law, ie the limit has been 36 hours. In an even shorter period of time, efforts are being made to settle the matter now. ”

In future, all train companies in the EU must guarantee free assistance to passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility.

The escort or assistance dog must be able to travel with a person with reduced mobility, which is already possible on VR trains free of charge.

In the future all new and refurbished trains shall have separate storage facilities for wheels.

In principle, each train must have at least four bicycle seats, but there are exceptions to this rule, which leave decision-making power to railway undertakings.

So far, it is not possible to carry bicycles on VR’s Pendolino long-distance trains, and according to Linnamaa, no plans have yet been made to change the matter.