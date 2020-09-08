Transport The results of the reform of the driving license regulation might be examined in a follow-up research – Traficom and the Ministry’s press convention reside at 9 am

The primary aim was to decrease the worth of a driver’s license.

Driving license regulation the reform got here into pressure in july 2018. The reform eased the necessities for a instructing allow and considerably diminished obligatory instructing. The primary aim was to decrease the worth of a driver’s license.

A follow-up research on the results of the authorized reform was launched in the summertime, with the goal of discovering out the results of the reform on, for instance, the worth of driving licenses, the economic system of driving colleges and driving lanes, highway security and the authorities.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Company Traficom will current a follow-up research to be carried out in 2020–2022 on Tuesday. The content material and progress of the monitoring might be offered by a specialist Riikka Rajamäki Traficomista. The Minister of Transport and Communications may even be current on the occasion Timo Harakka (sd).

As well as, the occasion will current a research to be launched on the financial affect of the reform of the driving license regulation. The research might be offered by the Deputy Head of Division Noora Airaksinen About Sitowise.

In reference to the adoption of the regulation reform, Parliament demanded {that a} follow-up research be carried out on its results. The Finnish Transport and Communications Company has requested Traficom to hold out an investigation.

Authorized reform involved driving instruction in driving colleges. Educating permits at the moment are simpler to acquire than earlier than and principle classes had been diminished. The minimal variety of driving hours virtually halved. Earlier than the regulation reform, the in-depth section came about after the driving take a look at, however now all of the instructing is earlier than the driving take a look at. Counterbalanced research is offset by tougher principle and driving exams.

Final fall, specialists criticize the overall highway security that led to the reform deterioration. President of the Driving Faculty Affiliation Jukka Kiviniemi stated he felt that one of many largest issues with the reform has been the drop within the variety of principle hours to lower than half. However, there isn’t any analysis information or statistics on the deterioration of highway security but.

Observe-up research divided into completely different areas. In 2020, a follow-up research on new drivers is to be carried out, which may even embody a particular examination of those that have obtained a driving license on the age of 17.

One other space to be carried out this 12 months issues the results of modifications to the driving license regulation on competitors, the market and the authorities. Thirdly, the results of the modifications to the driving license regulation on logistics {and professional} drivers might be examined.