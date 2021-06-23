Transport The driver accidentally drove in the oncoming lane on the motorway in Vantaa

The situation did not cause crashes or collisions, according to police.

Driver accidentally drove in the lane of opponents on Tuusulanväylä.

The driver had been driving from the Ilola junction in Vantaa to the lane in the direction of Helsinki at half past nine on Wednesday night.

Commissioner of the Helsinki Police Department Patrik Karlsson says the motorist accidentally turned onto the highway. According to him, the police patrol found the car stopped and the situation had not led to collisions or crashes.

“According to initial data, the motorist had no intent. I can’t say about the dangers, but of course the motorways have high speeds, ”says Karlsson.