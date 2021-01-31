Transport The disruption to train traffic in Southern Finland is over, the traffic has returned to normal

The electric track damage caused delays and cancellations for weekend train traffic across the country.

Southern Finland the damage to the main line that caused the disturbance to train traffic on the weekend has been repaired.

The Finnish Rail Traffic Center announced on Sunday night that traffic has returned to normal.

Electric track damage occurred early Friday morning At Malmi in Helsinki. Of the four tracks on the main line, only one track was initially used between Oulunkylä in Helsinki and Tikkurila in Vantaa. The second track was put into operation in the morning.

On Sunday evening, the Finnish Rail Administration said that the fourth track has also been repaired and all the tracks are in use.

The third and the commissioning of the fourth track took longer than initially estimated by the Finnish Rail Administration.

The power line damage occurred between Malmi and Tapanila stations. The more specific location of the damage was on the western central track, where long-distance trains normally going north and commuter trains going to Riihimäki and Lahti.

The damage caused delays and cancellations for both long-distance and local traffic. The multiplier effects extended to the whole of Finland.