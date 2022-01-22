Monday, January 24, 2022
Transport The demonstration is hampering traffic in the center of Helsinki

January 22, 2022
The procession of protesters leaves Senate Square.

Helsinki A demonstration in the city center will disrupt traffic on Saturday afternoon, according to Helsinki police. A demonstration called World Wide Demonstration will leave Senate Square at half past three.

It is reported from the Helsinki Police Situation Center that protesters had already gathered in the Senate Square after two o’clock.

Protesters are protesting against, among other things, corona restrictions, passports and child corona vaccinations.

The protesters travel from Senate Square to Pohjoisesplanadi on Mannerheimintie and Kaivokatu. The procession ends at Rautatientori.

Police are monitoring the protest.

.
Recommended

