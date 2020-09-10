Whether by plane or train, companies observe a drop of half of their passengers, on business trips. At the start of the school year, companies are wondering, what happens to customs when it comes to business trips? “The station is empty, the aisles are empty, we are close to the start and … it is quite impressive how few people there are today“, explains Renaud Courtel, traveling himself, from Paris to Lyon (Rhône).

For the French company, the cost is therefore very high. It is even a critical situation for Air France, which notes with concern the empty aisles in its aircraft. Indeed, companies often choose not to have their employees travel and prefer videoconferencing. Zoom, Team’s or Skype have changed long-distance communication habits since the lockdown period. The transport companies therefore decide to counter-attack and offer, for example, a free cancellation of their tickets, as Air France does.