Genoa – The texts and images on the website of Amt which advertised the possibility of free travel for those under 14 and those over 70 also referred to the service offered by «Trenitalia in the Genoese urban area». This afternoon, however, those colorful banners have disappeared, replaced by others, with different texts. And the reference to free travel even on board the trains in circulation on the routes between Voltri, Nervi and Pontedecimo has evaporated.

An about-turn, which occurred following the confrontation between the two companies, which cancels the possibility of making use of the free ticket issued by Amt even on trains. A possibility that, in reality, in the eyes of Trenitalia And Region, it never existed. And yesterday, after the last meeting on the topic, the clarifications appeared. Essential, given that dozens of citizens have been misled since January 15th when these zero-cost tariffs came into force. And they risked a fine (Trenitalia reports that no fine, in this sense, would have been imposed). So that Fury TruzzI, honorary president of Assoutenti, announced that he wanted to «ask for an urgent meeting with the Municipality, Metropolitan City and AMT to protect citizens».

Everything revolves around the season ticket that Amt reserves for residents of the municipalities of the metropolitan city of Genoa who are under 14 years old or over 70. Ticket which, for those in possession of the Citypass (or with an identity document certifying the requirements, until 30 April), allow them to travel for free on buses and coaches, Navebus, Volabus, Casella train and line 782 between Santa Margherita and Portofino (for those over 70 from 9.30 onwards). An experimental offer that will expire on January 14, 2025.

In short, is what happened on the trains just a – significant – communication stumble? Or was it taken for granted that the experience of the Amt-Trenitalia ticket for the Genoese urban area could also be extended to these fares? In any case, it doesn't seem like a coincidence that the experience of the train+bus ticket, based on a compensation of 7.4 million paid every year by AMT to Trenitalia, has been creating sparks for some time. This is because the Genoese company, considering the sum paid as compensation too high, has suspended payments for years now. And it is in this tense scenario that the debut of the new tariffs must be seen.

In the evening the president of AMT spoke, Ilaria Gavuglio. «This morning (yesterday for those reading, ed.) we met the CEO of Trenitalia. The common will is to continue the discussion already started on the open issues, with the aim of finding an agreement that allows us to make free use of the entire public transport system, including the Genoa railway network, even to under 14s and over 70. We operated in the interests of users, offering them an opportunity that found reference in the historic agreement with Trenitalia. We are certain that this is a temporary suspension that we will resolve.”

The agreement is precisely that on the integrated ticket: today at 2.20 euros for 110 minutes, which allows you to travel on AMT vehicles and trains in urban areas, and over which the companies are at loggerheads. «With respect to previous positions and the restoration of the possibility of using the railway network for free by under 14s and over 70s, by mutual agreement, in this morning's meeting it was decided to rely on theUniversity of Genoa».

For the Region there is nothing to “restore” because there has never been an agreement. «The agreement between the Region and Trenitalia is clear – he says Augusto Sartori, Transport Councilor – Students under 19 do not pay on trains for the home-school journey. While for those under 26 the subscription is 50 percent. That of the over 70s is an initiative of the metropolitan city, not of the Liguria Region, and does not include free train travel for this group”. Claudio Garbarino, councilor of the Metropolitan City with responsibility for Transport, adds that «I have always thought of an integrated ticket from Arenzano to Moneglia, but until now it has never been possible. Just as on these two free bands, there has never been an agreement on trains at a metropolitan level. But who knows tomorrow.” —