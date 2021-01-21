Transport Swedish Voi rose from scratch to star in the electric kickboard business – now the company’s young director explains how the trick was done and why it might not work for Finns

Swedish Voi rose from scratch to star in the electric kickboard business – now the company’s young director explains how the trick was done and why it might not work for Finns

The coronavirus froze the business of electric kickboard companies for a while, but it also resulted in a lot of good for the companies, says Fredrik Hjelm, CEO of Voin.

Butter CEO Fredrik Hjelm believes the urban transport revolution will continue at a rapid pace in the coming years. On the wall of the Butter Stockholm office, you can see map images of the cities where Butter operates.­

Jussi Sippola HS

2:00

Stockholm

School was harsh. Every Friday was an exam, and if you didn’t pass the exam, school ended there.

In Swedish Army Interpreter Training, students start learning a new language from scratch. At the time in his twenties Fredrik Hjelm studied in Russia and passed each exam.