Transport Such are the new passenger ships coming to Finland in the next few years – shipping companies that have invested hundreds of millions are expected to post-crown time

Four shipping companies have ordered five new ships to Finland. At least some of them are likely to be completed in the post-coronary period, when people may have the urge to travel again.

To Finland there will be a record number of new passenger ships over the next two years as different shipping companies start receiving ships they ordered before Korona time.

After a break of years, passengers will be able to get acquainted with completely new passenger ships and passenger cargo ships that will be piped from various shipyards in Rauma and China.