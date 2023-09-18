Buses and metro stops in Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Florence, Bologna, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Piacenza, Genoa, Lecce and Venice: all the info

Today, 18 September 2023, strike of local public transport vehicles – buses, trams, trains – stopped in various Italian cities for the protest 24-hour national service of TPL personnel by the trade unions Cub Trasporti, SGB, Cobas Private Work, Adl Cobas and Faisa Confail, who are asking for a salary increase of 300 euros and the reduction of working hours to 35 hours per week. The cities involved are Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Florence, Bologna, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Piacenza, Genoa, Lecce and Venice.

ROME

In Rome the protest will concern the Atac network, the peripheral buses managed by Roma Tpl and Cotral, the Rome-Lido and Rome-Viterbo trains. The strike will last from 8.30am to 5pm and from 8pm until the end of service.

MILAN

In Milan it will involve ATM vehicles and will take place from 8.45am to 3pm and from 6pm to the end of the service.

NAPLES

In Naples the service is guaranteed only until 8.30am and between 5pm and 8pm. In Florence it will be guaranteed in two time slots: between 4.15am and 8.14am and between 12.30pm and 2.29pm.

TURIN

In Turin the Turin Transport Group (GTT) will guarantee the service only from 6am to 9am and from 12pm to 3pm.

GENOA

In Genoa the vehicles will circulate from 6am to 9am and from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, while the provincial transport service is guaranteed from 6am to 9am and from 5pm to 8pm.

VENICE

In Venice, urban and extra-urban tram and car services will operate regularly until 9am and from 4.30pm to 7.29pm.

BOLOGNA

In Bologna, travel will only be guaranteed from the central terminus to the suburbs, and vice versa, until 8.15 in the morning and until 7.15 in the evening.