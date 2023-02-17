Transport strike: stops for buses, metro and trains. That’s when it ends

Off to strike. Today, Friday 17 February, local public transport is affected by a 24-hour national strike by the Basic-Private Labor Union.

These are “mobilizations that want to claim the centrality of the Public transport and the role of workers in the sector, the main victims of wild privatizations, of the continuous recourse to contracts, subcontracts and subcontracting that fuel exploitation and precariousness”, underlines the trade union. In most cities bus, meter And trains they will be closed from 8.30 to 17 and from 20 until the end of the service. The service will be guaranteed only in the bands that include peak hours.

TO Romethe protest affects both Atac That Rome tpl. On the meter AB/B1 And Termini-Centocelle regional railway the service is active with possible reductions in travel, metro C is regular, while reductions in travel are possible for buses, trolleybuses and trams. Possible service interruptions may occur up to 5pm and from 8pm to the end of the service. Possible repercussions therefore on the night service.

TO Milan closed the subway lines M1, M2 and M3. The lines reopen from 3 pm. The M4 and M5 lines remain open. On the surface, trams, buses and trolleybuses could be affected by service reductions, with longer waiting times at bus stops.

In Lombardy the railway service of Trenord may be subject to cancellations and changes on some lines for the whole day due to agitation which does not, however, involve its staff. Cancellations and changes could therefore affect the trains running on the network Northern Railways, i.e. the regional and suburban lines that reach Milan Bovisa and Milan Cadorna and the Brescia-Iseo-Edolo. The strike may also cause changes to the service of the “mixed” lines that pass through both networks, Northern Railways And Fry. The circulation of trains will in any case be guaranteed in the time slots 6-9 and 18-21.

Turin

Urban – suburban – underground service and customer service centres, from 00:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 13:59 and from 15:01 to end of service

Extra-urban service and railway service sfmA – Venaria-Aereoporto-Ceres from 08:01 to 13:59 and from 15:01 to end of service

Railway service sfm1-Rivarolo-Chieri from 00:01 to 05:59; from 09:01 to 17:59 and from 21:01 to end of service.

Novara

Ferrovienord spa Milan branch and Iseo branch: Train circulation from 00:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 17:59 and from 21:01 to end of service

Brescia

from 00:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 11:29 and from 14:31 to end of service

Bolzano and province

Services by road, funicular, cable car and Renon train: from 00:01 to 05.59, from 9.00 to 11.59 and from 15.00 to the end of the shift;

Train crew abstention from 00:01 to 5.59 – from 9.00 to 17.59 and from 21.00 to end of service

Trent

Services on road, cable car and FTM and FTB railways, from 00:01 to 5.29 – from 8.30 to 15.59 and from 19.00 to the end of the shift

Vicenza

From 00:01 to 05:29 – from 08:30 to 11:59 and from 15:00 to end of service

Trieste

From 02:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 12:59 and from 16:01 to end of service

Gorizia

From 00:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 11:59 and from 15:01 to end of service

Bologna and Ferrara

Movement and ticket offices from 08:30 to 16:30 and from 19:30 until the end of the service;

School service from 09:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to end of service

