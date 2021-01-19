While the strike of carriers continues in different parts of the country “for an indefinite period”, the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) warned that these temporary road cuts affect the supply of inputs, with “complications to distribute the products and the stoppage of production lines”.

The circulation and distribution of industrial goods is interrupted due to intermittent roadblocks carried out Autoconvocados United Carriers (TUDA)– in areas of the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe, Chaco and San Juan.

Blockades impact essential sectors such as food and drinks, and although carriers allow perishable goods to pass through, admit bottlenecks. In this sense, from the UIA they assured that in some cases “refrigerated merchandise was compromised and it should have been discarded due to the break in the cold chain “.

As explained Santiago Carlucci, president of TUDA, the points of protest vary, as a strategy of surprise and visibility, but they are maintained in key places such as the Santa Fe-Paraná Subfluvial Tunnel, where the checkpoints 24 hours, although they are released periodically.

Truck owners and drivers are demanding a quick rate update based on increases in logistics costs, such as fuel, which had three price increases so far in January and is around eleven%”, according to Clarín the lawyer Emilio felcman, director of the Economic Department of the Argentine Federation of Freight Autotransport Business Entities (FADEEAC).

Transportistas Unidos launched the protest after Fadeeac published that last year it registered a significant increase in its costs for cargo transportation, with an accumulated of 35%. Until press time, there were no clear perspectives on negotiations aimed at an eventual solution.

For its part, the Federation of Grain Collectors made a statement in which it expressed its “deep concern at the force measures taken by a group of people called self-convened transporters.” They said that in addition to carrying out roadblocks in different areas of the country, they are “threatening and attacking truck drivers.”

“We are surprised by the passivity of the provincial governments, especially that of the Ministry of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, led by Dr. Berni, where the police presence, with their passivity, validated situations of virtual kidnapping, both of the trucks as well as the drivers, who were prevented from going home, “said the Federation.

According to the UIA, among the items most affected by the protest is the automotive -some companies have had to paralyze their production due to the lack of auto parts, which led to the suspension of operators- and the industry steelworks -complicating the supply of steel to the domestic market and foreign orders for local products-.

Faced with this delicate panorama, the member chambers of the UIA requested “that the measures necessary to allow circulation, resume production and guarantee supply to the entire country.

They concluded that “in a context traversed by the logistical and economic difficulties of the pandemic, it is essential recover activity levels prior to the start of the pandemic. This will only be possible if normal circulation and the consequent supply in industrial establishments in the different productive regions affected by the outages is guaranteed. “

Cutting locations

Some of the routes and areas most affected are the following:

Province of Santa Fe: Routes 9, A012, 18, 34 and 64; Rosario and Santa Fe highway; income to Chabas, Rufino and Venado Tuerto. The most complicated are the subfluvial tunnel (Paraná – Santa Fe crossing), the accesses to Rosario and the Rosario – Córdoba highway.

Buenos Aires province: income to the cities of Tres Arroyos, Bahía Blanca, Chacabuco, Necochea, Quequén, Lobería and San Cayetano; San Nicolás Highway.

Attention! AU ROS-BsAs

Delays are recorded at the height of Villa Constitución due to the stoppage of transporters. Light traffic circulates normally

▶ ️ Avoid the area

📌 Road Corridor Info – APSV (@RedSegVial) January 19, 2021

Province of Entre Ríos: Routes 6, 39 and 14 (km 53); income to Paraná, Victoria, Gualeguaychú, Hernandarias Subfluvial Tunnel.

Province of Cordoba: Arroyito, La Carlota, Río Primero, Río Cuarto and San Francisco.

Chaco Province: income to Resistencia and President Roque Sáenz Peña.

Province of San Juan: Routes 40, 141 and 20.

Impact on steel

In particular, the transport stoppage puts the normal supply of steel at risk. From that industrial sector they indicated “a missing semi-finished products, necessary for the manufacture and supply of final products for various production chains such as construction, agro, white goods and auto parts.

Industry sources expressed that “with great effort and increased endowments in the different steel-producing plants, work is being done almost at full capacity to allow the normal supply of goods necessary for the different market segments.”

They highlighted that “at this very challenging time for the steel production chain, we believe that it is imperative to call for dialogue and avoid measures that put the work of a huge number of companies and individuals at risk that, directly or indirectly, is harmed by this action “.

Faced with the announcement that the cuts could continue indefinitely, despite some uprisings and flexibilizations, industrial managers say that “if the current situation is maintained, the supply of products cannot be guaranteed and services for construction, agriculture, white goods and automobiles, thus generating enormous damage to the entire production chain.