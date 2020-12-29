Transport Statistics Finland: The number of passengers at Finnish airports decreased by 91 per cent in November

170,703 passengers flew through Finnish airports in November 2020, Statistics Finland says. Domestic flights accounted for 52 percent.

Finland a total of 170,703 passengers flew through airports in November 2020, down 91 percent from a year earlier.

In November 2019, there were less than two million passengers.

72 per cent of the passengers were passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. There were 122,426 of them.

In November 2020 The number of passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport decreased by 92 per cent and the total number of passengers at other domestic airports decreased by 85 per cent compared to November 2019.

Of the passengers, 48 ​​per cent came from foreign flights and 52 per cent from domestic flights.

The share of passengers on international flights was 64 per cent at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and seven per cent at other domestic airports combined, Statistics Finland lists.

In 2019, the total number of passengers at Finnish airports was more or less than two million, depending on the month.