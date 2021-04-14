Transport Some of the cycle paths on Mannerheimintie will become one-way

At the same time, moped traffic will shift completely to the roadway.

Part The cycle paths on Mannerheimintie will become one-way this spring. One-way cycle paths are now continued from Honkatie to Hakamäentie.

Until now, cycle paths have been one-way between Reijolankatu and Honkatie.

At the same time, the arrangements for moped traffic changed when mopeds moved completely to the roadway between Kuusitie and Hakamäentie. The changes will take effect as soon as the City of Helsinki is able to put the traffic signs in place.