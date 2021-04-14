Friday, April 16, 2021
Transport Some of the cycle paths on Mannerheimintie will become one-way

by admin
April 14, 2021
in World
0

At the same time, moped traffic will shift completely to the roadway.

Part The cycle paths on Mannerheimintie will become one-way this spring. One-way cycle paths are now continued from Honkatie to Hakamäentie.

Until now, cycle paths have been one-way between Reijolankatu and Honkatie.

At the same time, the arrangements for moped traffic changed when mopeds moved completely to the roadway between Kuusitie and Hakamäentie. The changes will take effect as soon as the City of Helsinki is able to put the traffic signs in place.

