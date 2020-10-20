Transport “So what do my eyes see!” – A radio-controlled mini-car overtaking the highway appeared on the highway police camera

The toy car can be fined as it is an obstacle on the driveway. According to Dennis Pasterstein, director of the Police Road Safety Center, in some cases it could also be a matter of endangering road safety.

Sheet metal police the camera recorded a scene on Monday, like the director of a police traffic safety center Dennis Pasterstein has never seen before: a speed-controlled radio-controlled rc minivan.

The car was recorded on an automatic radar last week on Highway 26 in Hamina. The speed limit on that section of road is 60 kilometers per hour, the radio-controlled had a speed when the camera flashed 70.3 kilometers per hour.

Pasterstein saw the picture on a colleague’s suggestive Monday after returning from vacation and noted on Twitter:

“So what my eyes see! … These place are not public roads. Don’t we already have enough traffic accidents without this kind of gimmick? ”

He was the first to report on the matter Helsinki News.

“There has already been time to criticize the internet, which is why such images are published in the media. However, I think it is important to highlight the nonsense in traffic and to direct that this is not allowed to happen, ”Pasterstein tells HS.

“It may seem innocent or fun, but the consequences can be really nasty.”

On Twitter, Pasterstein’s writing has already been skewed that police can only be annoyed when a toy car can’t be fined.

However, this is not the case. If a police patrol happens to grab the driver of a mini car, the penalty could be a fine. For a radio-controlled car placed on the roadway alone, the police can order a fine of 100 euros, as this violates section 12 of the Road Traffic Act.

“I do not consider it impossible that the driver could also in some cases be guilty of endangering road safety by imposing daily fines,” Pasterstein adds.

For example, a mini-car can cause traffic accidents if a motorist has to avoid it suddenly on the road.

“There’s no sensible justification for starting to play in traffic. There are enough accidents already happening anyway. Something positive if you want to search, then at least our radars are very accurate and can detect that too, ”says Pasterstein.