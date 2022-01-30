Transport Several ambulances got stuck on unpaved roads during the Valtteri storm in Uusimaa: “We had come from the neighborhood to help with the snowstorms”

All in all, the Valtteri snowstorm caused little rescue work in Uusimaa. People stayed home over the weekend.

Several ambulances got stuck on unpaved roads during the Valtteri storm in Uusimaa over the weekend. According to the rescue services, help was quickly obtained from the neighborhood and there was no danger.

On Sunday, the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department shared a picture of Vantaa on social media, where an ambulance stuck in the snow was helped by the neighborhood by crashing the driveway into driving condition.

Rescue Department In his publication, he challenged everyone who was able to help with the claws to help emergency vehicles reach the person in need. The Rescue Department thanked its helpers in Ida-Hakkila, Vantaa, and called for people in other residential areas to build community together with snowshoes.

Field manager of emergency care in Central Uusimaa Elina Kilpiäinen said a few ambulances were stuck on unpaved roads over the weekend.

“The aim is to leave the car on the plowed fairways, but of course it is difficult when the yard circuits can be really cramped in this area anyway,” Kilpiäinen said.

Storm According to Kilpiäinen, the snow chaos that was brought about affected the weekend’s tasks. In emergency care, the tasks were still performed according to the response times.

“If you get stuck in a cinema, the rescue unit will be asked to tow. If, on the other hand, you have to leave the ambulance further away, firefighters are asked to carry help to get the patient to the ambulance quickly. These options have been thought through in advance, ”Kilpiäinen described.

Progress ambulances also had problems in the area of ​​the Helsinki Rescue Department.

However, no rescue assistance was needed from the rescue service.

“One ambulance was leaving to help, but the situation had already been resolved after the neighborhood had already come to help with the snowstorms,” ​​said the firefighter on duty. Toni Kannikoski.

According to Kannikoski, Helsinki was preparing for a bigger rumble before the storm.

“The wind readings were by no means exceptional,” said Kannikoski.

A walker at Kaivopuistonranta in Helsinki on Sunday morning, January 30th.

In traffic serious accidents were avoided. The duties were mainly detours and exits where no injuries occurred.

Kannikoski praised the storm that hit the weekend. On weekdays, traffic volumes would have been higher and accidents more likely.

Central Uusimaa rescue firefighter Juha Virolainen also praised the fact that citizens took the warnings in advance seriously and remained largely at home.

“Advance communication about the snowstorm reached the citizens of Southern Finland well. There have been significantly fewer motorists in traffic and the speeds have been adapted to the prevailing weather conditions, ”said Virolainen.