



Few large cities escape the phenomenon: scooters and motorcycles more and more people are driving. “It’s very convenient for traffic jams, ”explains a young man who took the plunge a few months ago.“There is also the freedom of movement and speed that we have in Paris at any time of the day”, adds another neophyte. Compared to 2019, the market shows a decrease of 6% but since the end of confinement, sales of motorized two-wheelers have started to rise again.

The figures speak for themselves: + 37% in June, + 26% in July, + 16% in August. “At the end of confinement, with people no longer wishing to take transport and car, sales exploded“, testifies the owner of a Parisian concession whose sales jumped 30%. The health crisis partly explains this craze for two-wheelers. But the trend is expected to last. “AT long term, the motorized two-wheeler makes it possible to move smoothly in the city. This is something that will endure well beyond the current difficulties.“, foresees Grégoire Billette, of the National Council of the professions of the automobile.

