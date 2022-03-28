Transport Russian railways: Freight traffic to Finland interrupted

The Russian railway company is negotiating the shipment of additional freight trains to China.

28.3. 16:34

Russian The railways say they have suspended freight train transport to Finland from Saturday.

The company said the interruption, according to news agency Reuters, in a statement on Monday.

The suspension is the result of VR Transpoint’s announcement that it will not receive freight trains from Russia due to economic sanctions.

Russian Railways says it is in talks with China to send additional freight trains to China.

VR Transpoint said on Saturday it would suspend freight traffic in the east due to economic sanctions on the western Russian railway company. The return of train wagons from Finland to Russia will continue for the time being.

President of VR Transpoint Martti Koskinen STT told the news agency that about half of the freight traffic from Russia to Finland had already ended before VR ‘s decision.

Imports have been reduced by previous economic sanctions and companies’ independent decisions not to take products from Russia.

The operation of Allegro trains running between Helsinki and St. Petersburg was also suspended on Sunday for the time being.