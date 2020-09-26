Transport Running events today affect traffic in Helsinki’s city center

Running events Helsinki 10 and the Helsinki Half Marathon will affect traffic in Helsinki’s city center today, Saturday.

About event routes shorter tour the city through the districts of Kluuvi, Kallio and Töölö, among others.

Longer the route also goes through the districts of Hietalahti, Eira and Kruununhaa.

the city of Helsinki by there are exceptional arrangements in traffic between 5.00 and 12.45. Exception arrangements are handled by means of traffic control equipment and traffic controllers. Some of the motorways are momentarily closed, for example Alvar Aalto Street is closed to motor vehicles during the departure arrangements from 5 am to 8.30 am.

Most of the roads can be crossed by cyclists and pedestrians. There have also been momentary closures, for example the Baana cycle path has been closed to traffic around 8 am to 8.45 am

Coronavirus therefore, running events have had to be postponed from spring and summer to autumn. For example, the Helsinki 10 event was postponed to the last weekend in September from April.

The Helsinki Half Marathon website states that the coronavirus situation has been taken into account in the event arrangements. Participants are divided into starting groups that start every five minutes. Only runners belonging to that starting group will be admitted to the starting line.