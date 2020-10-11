Transport “Restaurant discipline beats other sectors as well” – Taxi industry hopes for VAT relief, corona treatment takes extra Christmas buses

Taxis from Helsinki are expected to shrink by half this year. Traffic in the Helsinki region, which is running out of money, is not significantly reducing the night traffic of shift workers.

Taxi fears that tightening restrictions on restaurants will put taxi operators in great distress.

“If restaurants are punished, then at the same time taxi traffic and many other sectors will be punished. I do not comment on the times of the day, but one way or another restaurants should be kept in operation and the wheels of society are spinning, ”says Taksi Helsinki’s CEO Jari Kantonen.

From Sunday, the light will light at 10 pm in Uusimaa and four other provinces in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the large sources of income in the taxi sector, ie air and ship traffic and commuting reduced by telework, have already melted down.

“You shouldn’t be beaten anymore.”

Finnish Taxi Association hopes in return for direct support from the State and temporary relief from VAT.

“Maybe it would attract more customers. In addition, the taxi is a safe vehicle, there are protective plexiglasses and face masks and there are not as many people as in public transport, ”says Taxi Helsinki Kantonen.

Confederation of Finnish Industries proposed VAT relief for service sectors from the beginning of the week.

Kantonen estimates that the baggage of many taxi drivers will decrease by 50 percent this year. Some have already stopped, some will stay home as customers decline. Kantonen estimates that the result of the brokerage center Taxi Helsinki will also fall by half from last year’s result.

According to Kantonen, taxi poles now have fewer customers to distribute than normal. He doesn’t think several taxis will pack on poles during the Christmas season for small customers to compete, even though numerous entrepreneurs entered the industry after the tax law was released in 2018.

“In the spring, at the worst time of the epidemic, there were mostly our cars. We have wanted to serve even in miserable times. ”

Helsinki there will be no extra little Christmas night buses in the area this year. HSL, which is responsible for public transport in the region, has decided to cut back on additional services, which have traditionally been run for five to six weeks from mid-November.

This is one way of making up for the huge money shortfall caused by the corona epidemic. The public transport company is currently working on next year’s budget and is preparing for the loss of next year’s ticket revenue of EUR 150 million. HSL has reduced its deficit for the current year by approximately EUR 140 million.

What about normal night traffic?

The reduction in night traffic would in practice mainly affect bus traffic. The metro will stop after about 11 pm anyway.

Chairman of the Board of HSL Risto Rautava (Kok) says such a savings has not been addressed in the new situation in October.

Director of Public Transport Planning Tero Anttila for his part, says that it is only at the planning table that it has been considered how much night traffic could eventually be cut. Not very much, both decision makers estimate.

“We look at where the pruning would be so that people’s work traffic is not hampered,” says Anttila.

The region in commuter trains, for example, roughly about 70 percent of late passengers are shift passengers going home. Such as shop workers and healthcare professionals.

“Specifically, no partygoers. We can’t leave them thrown away, ”says Anttila.

Reduced night shifts would also run the risk of passengers being more exposed to the spread of the coronavirus, Rautava reflects.

Technically, the pruning of night buses is limited by the fact that operators should be given about two months to prepare for the changes.

Eventually the reduction of night bus traffic would save only hundreds of thousands of euros in a whole year. It will not solve HSL’s large cash deficit.

The loss of approximately EUR 140 million in ticket revenue this year will be offset by approximately EUR 57 million in state support. According to Rautava, some additional support is expected for rail traffic compensation.

This year, the losses have been offset by borrowing and the surplus accumulated for HSL’s member municipalities.

According to Anttila, there are no significant reductions in HSL’s flights. Until next summer, the current schedules are to be maintained, as they have already been cut due to the corona situation.