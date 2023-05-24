The families of the victims of ‘Villa de Pitanxo’ demonstrated in Pontevedra for the departure of the expedition without judicial authorization, last week. Salvador Sas (EFE)

The Ministry of Transport has wasted no time after the controversy over the departure without judicial authorization of the expedition that will try to reach the remains of the Galician fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo, which sank on February 15, 2022 450 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland (Canada) —a shipwreck that left 21 victims: 9 sailors dead and 12 missing. This Tuesday, less than 24 hours after magistrate Ismael Moreno demanded explanations from the Government for the departure of the team of experts on board the ship artabroTransport sent a letter to the judge of the National Court to detail that this entire operation is managed directly by the Permanent Commission for the Investigation of Maritime Accidents and Incidents (Ciaim), an “independent” body that does not work under its orders.

Throughout that five-page letter, to which EL PAÍS had access, Transport emphasizes that it cannot provide the judge with the required data “in relation to the departure of the ship or other aspects related” to the expedition. “Only Ciaim is qualified to provide such information,” says the document from the department headed by the socialist minister Raquel Sánchez. In this sense, the ministry abounds that the Permanent Commission is “a collegiate body that enjoys full functional autonomy” and to which, based on current legislation, correspond “all decisions corresponding to the technical investigation of accidents and incidents maritime, without the ministry being able to give instructions in this regard”.

More information

Judge Moreno, who is investigating the causes of the shipwreck, criticized Transport on Monday that the artabro set sail from the port of Vigo (Pontevedra) on May 17 “without express authorization” from his court and without having “complied” with the “reiterated” orders he transmitted. The Court had previously warned that, once the company awarded the expedition was known, it was up to the magistrate to agree on the dates of the operation, as well as “the form”. However, the ship left without the approval of the judge – who was notified of the departure only a few hours before – and with only one of the two experts appointed by the instructor to prepare a report.

For this reason, Moreno requested “urgent” explanations from the deputy general director of Administration and Financial Management of the ministry, who quickly sent him this five-page response letter; and also the head of Ciaim, chaired by Jesús Panadero Pastrana. EL PAÍS has contacted the Permanent Commission to find out its version of what happened and who gave the order for the expedition to leave, but late this Tuesday afternoon it had not yet responded to the questions from this newspaper and was silent.

In its explanations, the ministry insists that its intervention in the project to locate and lower the Villa de Pitanxo It was only administrative to provide financial resources to Ciaim, but all decisions on contracting and issuance corresponded to said body. “It is the responsibility of Ciaim to prepare the technical specifications of the contract, the technical evaluation of the offers received, and especially, the execution of the contract,” he affirmed in the letter sent to the judge. Moreover, said document emphasizes that Transport intervened because the Permanent Commission “lacks its own legal personality” and, therefore, “cannot be a contracting body in accordance with the provisions of the regulations on public sector contracting.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Along these lines, the ministry insists that Ciaim is “organically attached to Transport” for the same reason (lack of legal personality), but carries out its work with absolute autonomy. Without following the indications of the department directed by Raquel Sánchez. “In accordance with Community law and international standards on the matter, accident investigation organizations must be independent of any agent that may be the object of investigation, which includes management centers and ministry agencies,” the response states. sent to the National Court, which clinches: “It is legally prohibited that the administrative authorities in maritime or port matters (the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda) can give you any instruction in this regard.”

Investigating magistrate Moreno maintains that the boss of the Villa de Pitanxo, Juan Padín, for 21 crimes of homicide for serious negligence and against the rights of workers. The families of the victims denounced last week the departure of the expedition without the authorization of the judge, since they fear that the defenses “may question the results” during the process. “We, more than anyone, want that ship to leave, but it has to be in compliance with all the guarantees so that no one questions the validity of this test,” said the spokesperson for the group, María José de Pazo.