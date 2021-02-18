Transport Report: Young drivers caused about one in five fatal crashes

Just over a third of young crash drivers drove at least 0.5 per cent drunk.

Young people drivers cause about one in five fatal accidents, says the Accident Information Institute.

A recent report by the Accident Information Institute examines the fatal accidents caused by 18-24 year old drivers and the traffic damage covered by motor insurance for 18-24 year old drivers in 2015-2019. Data on fatal accidents are based on the degrees of the Road Accident Investigation Boards.

According to the report, between 2015 and 2019, drivers aged 18 to 24 caused a total of 168 fatal road accidents in which 196 people died.

The highest number of accidents was caused by drivers aged 18-19, accounting for 42% of all fatal crashes among 18-24 year olds. Compared to older drivers, 18-19 year old drivers caused more than three times as many fatal accidents.

The most common the accidents that resulted in the deaths of young people were derailments and beak crashes. In young people, the accident was often caused by a mistake in handling the vehicle.

“Vehicle handling errors are most often caused by a young driver making a steering movement too late or too hard, losing control of the vehicle,” said the road safety researcher. Niina Sihvola says in a press release.

Accidents that resulted in fatalities among young people were more likely to highlight risk behaviors, such as driving while intoxicated and speeding, than other age groups.

The majority of fatalities in fatal accidents caused by young drivers (78 per cent) were young people, typically the driver himself and those traveling on board. One in three crash drivers had passengers on board, usually other young people.

“Driving with friends is clearly more emphasized by young people than older drivers. Because of this, more young people are more likely to die in one accident. Passengers can also create social pressure on the driver, for example to take risks, ”says Sihvola.

Just over a third of young crash drivers drove at least 0.5 per cent drunk. Compared to older drivers, young drivers were more likely to drive under the influence of alcohol when there were passengers on board.

Of all just over half of 18-24 year olds who died in a car did not wear a seat belt. The panels of researchers estimate that one in three of them, 22 people, could have been saved if the seat belt had been worn.

Well over half of young crash drivers (64 per cent) were speeding more than 10 km / h at the time of the accident. Most of the young drivers who were speeding were speeding at least 30 km / h.

Often there are several simultaneous risk factors behind fatal crashes. One in four young drivers who caused an accident drove while intoxicated, speeding at least 10 km / h and without a seat belt.