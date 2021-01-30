Transport Repairs to the main line took longer, train traffic disruptions continue well into the afternoon

K-trains skip Puistola, Tapanila, Malmi and Pukinmäki.

Helsinki Repairs to the electric track accident in Malmi on Friday will mess up local train traffic at least until Saturday afternoon. There are also delays in long-distance traffic, VR says.

It was tentatively estimated that the defects would have been rectified by morning.

On Saturday, train traffic disruptions will start again on Saturday at 10 am due to repairs.

For example, K-trains and P-trains coming to Helsinki will not stop at all in Puistola, Tapanila, Malmi and Pukinmäki during the repair work. The exchange station for these trains is Oulunkylä.

K, I and P trains run deviating from normal three times an hour.

Immediately after ten, one K-train in its direction and one departure of both I and P trains are canceled completely.

R and Z trains run and stop normally.

Due to a railway accident, only two tracks have been used between Oulunkylä and Tikkurila. The Finnish Rail Administration estimates that the third track would be opened at noon.