The Diapason plan, underway at RATP since 2018 and which aims to reduce the workforce in the company’s support functions, has just experienced a boost and for the first time puts public authority employees in the face of a Social plans. “The project, announced by management in April 2018, originally aimed at the elimination of 150 positions per year (i.e. more than 1,000 in all) and the internal redeployment of the agents concerned”, explains Sébastien Melin, deputy central union delegate (CGT). At the center of Diapason’s viewfinder, agents from the human resources, management control and communication departments. “But they are struggling to achieve their goals. So, in September, the management evoked for the first time the idea of ​​a collective contractual rupture: 100 positions were targeted ”, continues the trade unionist, who believes that the RATP “Tries to reboost its plan”. But there is a big problem. “Redundancies are prohibited by the statutes of the RATP, but we are indeed facing something that looks like it”, notes Sébastien Melin, also general secretary of Ugict-CGT RATP.

The management of the management wants to go quickly. Mentioned on September 7, the collective contractual termination device is the subject until the end of the week of bilateral meetings with trade unions. The start of negotiations is set for the first days of November, for the plan to be effective on January 1, 2021. “This type of agreement is subject to validation by the majority of trade unions and the CGT alone does not make 50%”, explains Sébastien Melin. It remains to be seen how Unsa and CFE-CGC will position themselves. “The management tries to put all the chances on its side by presenting a draft global agreement which mixes the collective termination of the agreement and an early retirement plan (which concerns 100 agents – Editor’s note), the latter being much better able to obtain a favorable opinion from the agents and their unions ”, details the trade unionist. But, for the CGT, such an agreement “A little villainous” is at the limit of legality. “Collective contractual termination is perfectly defined legally, and must, in our opinion, be the subject of a specific agreement”, explains Sébastien Melin.

Be that as it may, this umpteenth chapter of the productivity plan that the RATP management imposes at a forced march affects, even more, the morale of the agents. So much so that the CGT fears that the number of “Candidates for the cart” does not explode. “Some of the agents see it as a way out of the company with some financial advantages. Because, when management talks about staff redeployment, you should know that it is up to them to pass on their CV and cover letter internally. They must be on the lookout for the smallest position that becomes available and are therefore in competition. Some, already affected by the Diapason plan, accumulate con mission trats for two years! It is disastrous for the work collective ”, denounces the trade unionist.

The PCF, for its part, denounces a policy that “Will eventually cut 200 jobs, at a time when the sharp contraction of the labor market will lead to critical individual situations”. The PCF notes in passing that the RATP has “Like the private groups, which have benefited greatly in recent years from the various national aid and State credit systems (such as the Cice and the CIR) to create jobs, without the evolution of its workforce being at the level of sums collected ”.