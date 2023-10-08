Transport, public transport strike tomorrow. Stop for taxis on Tuesday

What begins tomorrow, 9 October 2023, will be a week full of disruptions for urban transport. Tomorrow, Monday, the 24-hour strike proclaimed by the USB of local public transport workers is scheduled; Tuesday it will be the turn of taxis. The local public transport strike, we read in a USB note, “demands decent wages and working conditions; the elimination of contracts and subcontracts to private companies that offer poor quality services and underpaid work; the introduction of the crime of homicide at work; the minimum wage by law is 10 euros an hour”.

The times

But what are the strike times in the main cities? Here they are, taking into account the warranty bands:

TURIN urban – suburban – metro service and customer service centers, from 00:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 11:59 and from 15:01 to the end of service; extra-urban service and sfmA railway service – Venaria-Airport-Ceres from 08:01 to 13:59 and from 15:01 to the end of service

MILAN from 00.01 to 05.29 – from 08.31 to 12.29 and from 15.31 to the end of service

BOLOGNA AND FERRARA movement and ticket offices from 08.30 to 16.30 and from 19.30 until the end of service; school service from 09:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to the end of the service –

FLORENCE: from 00.01 to 04.14 – from 08.15 to 12.29 and from 14.30 to the end of service

ROME: surface night service with midnight shifts, full shift; daytime service from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 to the end of service

NAPLES ANM: from 05.30 to 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00 (last available departure 30 minutes before); SIPPIC Funicular: from 05.30 to 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00

The following day it will be the turn of the taxis, who will fold their arms for all 24 hours against the measures of the asset decree. According to the rules of the decree, the regional capital municipalities, home to a metropolitan city or an airport, totaling over 60, will be able to increase the licenses up to 20 percent of those already issued, through an extraordinary competition and more streamlined procedures. The Municipalities will not need to ask for further opinions to announce the competitions, except for the congruity of the price to the Transport Authority with the principle of silent consent, in a maximum of 15 days.