Transport Prosecutor refutes Seiska’s allegations about Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto’s bumps in traffic

Prosecutor has decided not to prosecute the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) on two road safety hazards. The suspicion of a crime was based on the editor of Seiska magazine in the video filmed in December, to which a commentary on Haavisto ‘s solutions in traffic had also been added.

The case concerned whether Haavisto was driving from his home in Helsinki towards the Government Castle, ignoring the two guardrails and the ban on stopping in front of the Government Castle. However, according to the prosecutor, this did not happen.

“I will not prosecute the suspected crime because there are no probable reasons to support the suspect’s guilt,” the prosecutor Kaisa Ahla states in the decision.

On video among other things, it can be seen how Haavisto passes the paintings of the protective road at two points without stopping. In the first place, a pedestrian stands on the edge of the paintings, and in the second place, a van was parked in front of the guardrail.

However, a reasonable explanation was found for Haavisto’s activities, the prosecutor said. The reason was the construction sites.

For the first guardrail, the guardrail was unequivocally disabled. On another point, one might have thought so, and ambiguity cannot be considered detrimental to the suspect in the crime.

“In another guardrail situation, there are guardrail paintings on the road and the guardrail sign has been removed across the street. There is still a sign on the other side of the road, so it is unclear whether the guardrail is in use at all or not, ”says prosecutor Ahla.

Haavisto slowed down due to the van and continued his journey because there were no pedestrians.

Neither in front of his workplace, Haavisto did not break the rules, the prosecutor found. Stopping in front of the Government Castle is forbidden, but an acceptable reason for Haavisto’s behavior was also found at this point.

Haaviston stopped because he had to wait for his own turn due to another vehicle to get to the courtyard of his workplace.

“Haavisto has found out why he has had to stop in the situation and what he says is confirmed from the recording,” prosecutor Ahla writes.