No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Transport Problems with commuter train traffic in the Helsinki metropolitan area on Friday

admin by admin
January 15, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to VR, commuters should be prepared for cancellations and bus transfers due to weather conditions.

The metropolitan area At worst, there were delays of up to an hour in commuter train traffic on Friday afternoon, when a K-train on its way from Puistola to Helsinki had a technical fault and Tikkurila had gear problems at the same time.

Both incidents occurred at about 5 pm at the same time and caused widespread disruption to local train traffic, such as trains coming from the Ring Road and from the direction of Kerava. The effects are still partially visible in train traffic.

“The situation is now unfolding,” he says Sinihannele Mesilaakso VR’s communications.

Mesilaakso says the current weather conditions pose challenges for train traffic.

“You should be prepared for cancellations and replacement bus transfers. The weather is now such that it loads the equipment and track traffic. ”

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Coronavirus Hus worried about virus: One person suspected of causing up to 28 human infection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.