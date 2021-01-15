Transport Problems with commuter train traffic in the Helsinki metropolitan area on Friday

According to VR, commuters should be prepared for cancellations and bus transfers due to weather conditions.

The metropolitan area At worst, there were delays of up to an hour in commuter train traffic on Friday afternoon, when a K-train on its way from Puistola to Helsinki had a technical fault and Tikkurila had gear problems at the same time.

Both incidents occurred at about 5 pm at the same time and caused widespread disruption to local train traffic, such as trains coming from the Ring Road and from the direction of Kerava. The effects are still partially visible in train traffic.

“The situation is now unfolding,” he says Sinihannele Mesilaakso VR’s communications.

Mesilaakso says the current weather conditions pose challenges for train traffic.

“You should be prepared for cancellations and replacement bus transfers. The weather is now such that it loads the equipment and track traffic. ”