In recent years the concept of energy poverty has been a constant in the daily life of millions of Spaniards. Identifying people vulnerable to this type of poverty, although it came late, ended up dominating the political debate. But this transformation to a more sustainable world and the need to decarbonize all sectors of society, together with the increase in the cost of living, has revealed a new type of poverty, that of transport. A new dimension of energy poverty that can limit the participation of vulnerable people in society and therefore increase inequality by not being able to travel, whether due to cost or availability, to those places they need.

In Spain, according to a study by the Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3) and the Observatory for Energy Transition and Climate Action, between 350 and 550 thousand households that are severely vulnerable from the transport perspective, which is equivalent to 1.3 and 1.8 million people. At the same time, there are some 2 million households for which their transportation spending is an excessive burden, which represents more than 10% of the population. Expenses that, due to the current economic situation, can increase the levels of poverty if we do not act with determination. And despite everything, there are still no plans or even legislation on which to frame it and society, as a whole, is not aware of the inequality gap that it can cause.

It was at the end of last year when the European authorities approved a definition of a concept that can limit access to basic needs such as work, education or health. That is, to participate fully in society. Specifically, this concept is referred to as “the lack of affordable and accessible transportation alternatives that restrict the mobility of a person to a certain area, making it difficult to carry out their essential activities and their participation in society.” It is a definition, however, that for Eva Alonso-Epelde, one of the researchers and authors of the study, “somewhat subjective” by not taking into account what for them are the four dimensions of poverty that is being increased year after year.

Among them, affordability stands out, related to the ability of households to meet the costs of transportation; mobility poverty, related to the lack of transport services; accessibility poverty, which refers to the inability to reach social or economic activities in a reasonable time. Lastly, the fourth dimension is configured as exposure to transport externalities, such as chronic diseases and deaths from pollution.

But when does a household suffer this type of poverty? Taking into account the definition approved by the European authorities, these are households that either do not have sufficient resources to use transport services or do not have transport systems for their use. For this reason, from the BC3, they consider, according to one of the standards, that a person suffers this type of poverty when they dedicate more than 10% of their income to satisfy mobility needs. Even so, it considers transport poverty as one more dimension of poverty. In other words, if you are not poor but have difficulty paying or meeting mobility expenses, you could be vulnerable to transport“.

However, if action is not taken swiftly, those people who, due to their income, are not yet considered poor could indeed be seen as vulnerable to transportation. That is why from the Ecodes organization they ask the administrations to act and include the definition approved by Europe in the new Sustainable Mobility Law. “If there is no strategy that delimits all the points of transport poverty, it will happen as with energy poverty, that we arrive late,” warns the person in charge of Public Policies and Climate Governance at Ecodes, Cristian Quílez.

And it is that the high number of displacements that are generated in the cities towards the suburbs on a daily basis for work reasons makes necessary a good mapping and means so that people can access their jobs. However, this does not happen. The new law, according to the expert, will only force large companies to include sustainable mobility plans to work, when in Spain most companies are SMEs. “If a vulnerable person who lives in the urban environment finds a job on the outskirts and there is no public transport, he will have to reject it,” denounces Quílez.

But despite the fact that having a good transport system is the responsibility of public administrations, Cristian believes that as citizens “we have to assume that we cannot give 80% of public space to private vehicles”. And it is that currently, 64% of Spaniards choose the private car for their daily trips, according to a study by the Mobility Forum promoted by Alphabet Spain. However, Quílez points out that cities work to improve air quality through active mobility that increases the use of public transport and that those essential vehicles in the urban environment are electric.

The latter is, in turn, the new whiting that bites its tail. And it is that, as he points out, electric vehicles are expensive, so there will be a large part of the population that cannot access them. And it goes further: “the most vulnerable people are those who have older cars.” This is why he points out that the transition and the decarbonization process must be within the framework of a “just transition” in which inequalities do not increase.

In spite of everything, the difficulty of measuring this type of poverty must be taken into account. And it is that, as Alonso-Epelde comments, the mobility needs of each person are very different. “It is very difficult to really know which households do not use transportation because they cannot pay for it, although we can know who dedicates a large proportion of their income to transportation.” This is why he considers that while with energy poverty it is easy to identify the two sides of the coin, with transport it is not possible to know for sure who does not pay for it because they cannot afford the expense.