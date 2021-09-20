E.There are tons of important topics, one of which is very high on the agenda is the future of mobility. Most obvious is the heated debate about a rigid speed limit on the motorways.

But the parties also differ remarkably in questions of subsidies for electric cars, the openness to technology in Germany as an industrial location, the importance of the railways or how much air should be given to aviation.

We scoured the election programs and picked out some central points. Knowing that what is in there is not always made that way later. But the statements always serve as a guide.

“Rail travel should be cheaper and more attractive than flying within Europe.” SPD

We will improve the attractiveness of local transport by investing in the range and quality of trains and buses and by reactivating old railway lines.

The future belongs to electric drives. We want to advance the electrification of the traffic massif. By 2030, at least 15 million cars in Germany are expected to be fully electric.



We will make Germany a center for battery cell production and the recycling of used batteries. Hydrogen fuel cells will also play an important role in heavy goods traffic.

We will introduce a speed limit of 130 km / h on motorways.

“From 2030, only emission-free cars will be allowed.” THE GREENS

We want to free the federal infrastructure from the pressure of having to make a profit. We want to invest an additional 100 billion euros, spread over the years up to 2035, in the rail network and train stations. We are committed to a strong shift from road and air traffic to rail.

Cars have to be more digital, quieter, smaller and lighter, as well as climate-neutral and recyclable.

We want to put an end to illegal parking on cycle paths and footpaths, also through appropriate fines. In addition, we are strengthening the possibility of financing the mobility transition through successful European models such as a city toll or a local transport tax.



30 km / h is the rule in built-up areas. We want a safety speed of 130 km / h for the motorways. A maximum of 120 km / h applies around cities and metropolitan areas.

The electric car is a future-proof solution, especially in the package with solar systems on the roof, a power storage in the basement and a wall charging station in the garage.

After the pandemic, we don’t want to go back to the unlimited growth of air traffic. With immediate effect, we want to reduce short-haul flights step by step and make them superfluous by 2030. We reject any further expansion of the airport infrastructure.

“We want more buses, trains and bicycles. But we are also committed to the future of the car, which is an indispensable component of individual mobility, especially in rural areas.” CSU

Mobility must not be a luxury good in the future either.

We do not prescribe any life plans and also say no to general speed limits and diesel driving bans. We stand for freedom instead of paternalism.



Switching to public transport works through price and convenience.

It is important to us to combine ecology and economy. The ecological question must not become a social question. Decarbonization must not lead to de-industrialization.

“Mobility is an expression of individual freedom.” CDU

We want the best cars in the world to continue to be produced in Germany, with all types of drive.