Transport Police are concerned about the behavior of young moped riders: Provocation, escape attempts in night power surveillance – and one parent who blamed the police

Police are concerned about the dangerous traffic behavior of young people. Some of the young people, according to police, behaved indifferently and a few tried to escape.

Police power supervised young moped riders on Friday and the night before Saturday in the Espoo, Kirkkonummi, Raseborg, Vihti, Lohja and Karkkila areas.

The surveillance started on Friday afternoon at three o’clock and continued until the wee hours of Saturday morning, says the Western Uusimaa police. During that time, police stopped a total of 76 vehicles. The vehicles were inspected and tested.

Police are concerned about dangerous traffic behavior. According to the press release, some of the youth behaved indifferently and provoked the police. During the surveillance, a few young people fled to the police.

“There were two escape escorts in Espoo, targeting lightless and unshielded mopeds or motorcycles,” Chief Constable Jan-Erik Huurne says in a press release.

In addition, he says one of the police fugitives drove out of the way.

In addition during surveillance, the police inspected vehicles in very poor condition.

“Police occasionally encounter two-wheelers in such poor condition that they don’t have to be an expert to say they can fall apart. Tuned mopeds that have not had effective front brakes have often been encountered, ”the release describes.

During the inspections, one drunk driving was recorded and, among other things, five driving bans, six traffic error charges and 11 fines were issued. A total of four mopeds were classified as motorcycles after the test drive. Such a vehicle can become a fine for the guardian. Under supervision, three guardians were fined for handing over the vehicle to a person without a license.

“One of the child’s guardians blamed the police for losing the child’s driving license,” Huurne says.

The police the supervision involved comprehensive control of mopeds, light motorcycles and motorcycles.

Twenty police officers from Western Uusimaa, Eastern Uusimaa and Helsinki participated in the surveillance.